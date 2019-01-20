HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Medicine Hat
Tigers 5, Broncos 3
First Period
1. Medicine Hat, McCarry 1 (Brown, Nassen) 2:37.
2. Medicine Hat, MacPherson 2 (unassisted) 6:30.
3. Medicine Hat, Kemp 25 (Brown, Longo) 16:39.
Penalties — Nagel Sc (slashing) 13:41.
Second Period
4. Swift Current, Blocker 2 (Sambrook) 15:39.
Penalties — Stanley Sc (hooking) 5:40; Stanley Sc (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:45; Stanley Sc, Clayton Mh (major, major-fighting) 13:45; Clayton Mh (interference) 13:45; Blocker Sc (interference) 16:05.
Third Period
5. Swift Current, O'Rourke 6 (Smithies, Briscoe) 8:17.
6. Swift Current, Horning 4 (Sowa, Briscoe) 10:22 (pp).
7. Medicine Hat, Longo 4 (Baker) 19:08.
8. Medicine Hat, Hamblin 26 (Preziuso, Clayton) 19:41 (en).
Penalties — Preziuso Mh (interference) 9:19; Stanley Sc (cross checking) 10:35.
Shots on goal by
|Swift Current
|12
|5
|9
|_
|26
|Medicine Hat
|12
|16
|16
|_
|44
Goal — Swift Current: Poulter (L, ). Medicine Hat: Hollett (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 1-1; Medicine Hat: 0-4.
Referees — Jason Bourdon, Nick Panter. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Logan Tisdale.
Attendance — 3,272 at Medicine Hat.