HKO-WHL-Sums-Spokane-Seattle

Chiefs 4, Thunderbirds 3 (SO)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Mynio Sea (tripping) 9:39.

Second Period

1. Seattle, Oremba 1 (Schaefer) 4:40.

2. Spokane, Gizowski 1 (Cicek, Chudley) 11:38.

3. Spokane, Larson 1 (Hughes, Lane) 19:27.

Penalties — Chudley Spo (holding) 13:49; Dunn Sea (cross checking) 17:18; Lane Spo (roughing) 17:18.

Third Period

4. Seattle, Sanders 1 (unassisted) 1:52.

5. Spokane, Fricker 1 (Chudley, Thornton) 6:25.

6. Seattle, Oremba 2 (Ciona, Popowich) 14:24 (pp).

Penalties — Bauer Sea (charging) 3:45; Lane Spo (roughing) 6:52; Bauer Sea (boarding) 6:52; Lane Spo, Bauer Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 6:52; Spokane bench (too many men, served by Cheveldayoff) 13:55.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Oremba Sea (inter. on goaltender) 0:59.

Shootout — Spokane wins 3-2

Seattle: Korchinski miss, Oremba miss, Davidson miss, Schaefer goal, Mynio miss, Myatovic goal, Popowich miss, Ciona miss.

Spokane: Thornton miss, Hughes miss, Wiles miss, Gizowski goal, Reller miss, Larson goal, Fricker miss, Swetlikoff goal.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 8 14 9 1 _ 33 Seattle 8 7 6 2 _ 23

Goal — Spokane: Panghli (W, ). Seattle: Dunsford (32 shots, 29 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 0-3; Seattle: 1-2.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman. Linesmen — Joe Mahon.

Attendance — 00 at Seattle.