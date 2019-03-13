Blazers 5, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Kamloops, Centazzo 17 (unassisted) 15:20.

2. Kamloops, Zary 20 (Schmiemann, Garand) 16:46 (pp).

Penalties — King Spo (tripping) 1:28; Kral Spo (delay of game) 15:30; King Spo, Franklin Kam (roughing) 18:27.

Second Period

3. Kamloops, Appelt 3 (Franklin, Centazzo) 4:40.

4. Spokane, Anderson-Dolan 18 (Smith, Woods) 10:16 (pp).

5. Kamloops, Centazzo 18 (Franklin, Appelt) 19:52.

Penalties — Gabruch Spo (charging) 1:59; Pillar Kam (slashing) 10:11.

Third Period

6. Kamloops, Zary 21 (Loewen, Strange) 18:15.

Penalties — Centazzo Kam (holding) 12:27.

Shots on goal by

Spokane 7 9 12 _ 28
Kamloops 20 18 13 _ 51

Goal — Spokane: Klassen (L, ). Kamloops: Garand (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Spokane: 1-2; Kamloops: 1-3.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Colin Watt. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 3,317 at Kamloops.