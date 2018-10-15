HKO-WHL-Sums-Silvertips-Winterhawks
Silvertips 4, Winterhawks 2
First Period
1. Everett, Fasko-Rudas 2 (Sutter, Bains) 15:25.
Penalties — Sutter Evt (double minor, high sticking) 11:15; Khaira Evt (slashing) 3:00; Christiansen Evt (high sticking) 9:26; Khaira Evt (high sticking) 17:38; Freadrich Por (hooking) 18:09.
Second Period
2. Everett, Bains 1 (Butt, Vitelli) 5:07.
3. Portland, Newkirk 6 (Glass) 14:10.
4. Everett, Wylie 2 (Seeley, Dewar) 17:13.
5. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 1 (Mannek) 18:24.
Penalties — Fairbrother Evt (double minor, high sticking) 6:39; Butt Evt (high sticking) 2:51; Freadrich Por (hooking) 19:36.
Third Period
6. Everett, Kindopp 4 (Dewar) 19:36 (en).
Penalties — Fairbrother Evt (delay of game) 4:16; Gricius Por (hooking) 4:27; Kindopp Evt (hooking) 6:04; Cicek Por (interference) 14:32.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|6
|6
|8
|_
|20
|Portland
|11
|13
|8
|_
|32
Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Portland: Farkas (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-3; Portland: 0-10.
Referees — Ian Jendro, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Chris Anninos.
Attendance — 6,037 at Portland.