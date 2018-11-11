HKO-WHL-Sums-Silvertips-Thunderbirds
Silvertips 5, Thunderbirds 1
First Period
1. Everett, Dewar 13 (Kindopp, Walker) 2:57.
2. Everett, Price 1 (Wylie, Goncalves) 7:44.
3. Everett, Wylie 3 (Fasko-Rudas, Sutter) 18:19.
Penalties — Hamaliuk Sea (interference) 4:30; Davidson Sea (slashing) 9:29; Berezowski Evt, Christiansen Evt, Fairbrother Evt, Kubicek Sea, Lee Sea (roughing) 18:56; Wedman Sea (boarding) 18:56; Christiansen Evt, Fairbrother Evt, Kubicek Sea, Lee Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 18:56; Berezowski Evt (tripping) 18:56; Richards Evt, Harsch Sea (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 19:57.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Andrusiak Sea (roughing) 1:19; Mitchell Evt, McNelly Sea (roughing) 6:35; Ormsby Evt (slashing) 10:56; Ormsby Evt (hooking) 15:49.
Third Period
4. Everett, Dewar 14 (Sutter) 5:59.
5. Seattle, Harsch 2 (Lee, Hamaliuk) 13:07 (pp).
6. Everett, Kindopp 7 (Richards) 19:46 (en).
Penalties — Bauer Sea (cross checking) 6:27; Fairbrother Evt (holding) 7:56; Mitchell Evt, Bauer Sea (major, major-fighting) 11:29; Wylie Evt (slashing) 13:01; Andrusiak Sea (hooking) 14:31.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|18
|14
|9
|_
|41
|Seattle
|1
|14
|11
|_
|26
Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Seattle: Hughes (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-5; Seattle: 1-5.
Referees — Mark Pearce, Adam Byblow. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Ron Dietterle.
Attendance — 5,089 at Seattle.