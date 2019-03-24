Thunderbirds 4, Giants 1

First Period

1. Seattle, Richards 1 (Kaluski, Kubicek) 4:38.

2. Seattle, Kubicek 1 (Richards, Volcan) 15:09 (pp).

3. Vancouver, Joseph 2 (Roman, Koch) 18:10 (pp).

Penalties — Roman Van (high sticking) 2:29; Richards Sea (hooking) 7:29; Nielsen Van (delay of game) 14:00; Rybinski Sea (tripping) 16:53.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Wedman Sea (interference) 9:42; Wedman Sea (cross checking) 12:39.

Third Period

4. Seattle, Kukuca 2 (Williams, Volcan) 4:33.

5. Seattle, Volcan 1 (Carpendale, Bauer) 17:58 (en).

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 8 9 11 _ 28
Vancouver 12 11 17 _ 40

Goal — Seattle: Ross (W, ). Vancouver: Miner (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 1-2; Vancouver: 1-4.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Troy Paterson. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Nathan Van Oosten.

Attendance — 3,726 at Vancouver.