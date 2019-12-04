Chiefs 4, Thunderbirds 1

First Period

1. Spokane, Zummack 8 (Toporowski, Hughes) 2:43.

2. Seattle, Roulette 5 (unassisted) 10:33.

3. Spokane, Russell 6 (King, Larson) 16:26 (pp).

Penalties — Toporowski Spo (inter. on goaltender) 0:30; McNelly Sea, King Spo (roughing) 3:15; McNelly Sea (cross checking) 3:15; Král Spo (holding opp. stick) 11:06; Wedman Sea (slashing) 15:00; Leduc Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 17:05; Rybinski Sea (roughing) 17:05.

Second Period

4. Spokane, King 3 (Larson, Finley) 0:19.

Penalties — Wedman Sea (holding) 2:55; Gabruch Spo (hooking) 16:13.

Third Period

5. Spokane, Hughes 11 (Smith, Zummack) 15:50 (pp).

Penalties — McNelly Sea (major-cross checking major, misconduct) 15:07; Rempe Sea (slashing) 6:21; McNelly Sea (cross checking) 10:33; Bauer Sea (slashing) 13:54.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 16 11 7 _ 34
Spokane 18 12 11 _ 41

Goal — Seattle: Ross (L, ). Spokane: Parík (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-3; Spokane: 2-7.

Referees — Stephen Campbell, Mark Pearce. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Daniel Spore.

Attendance — 3,062 at Spokane.