HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Portland
Winterhawks 2, Thunderbirds 1
First Period
1. Portland, Ludvig 8 (Mannek, Dureau) 8:54.
Penalties — Cicek Por (hooking) 2:11; Davidson Sea (high sticking) 11:59; Gricius Por (tripping) 14:05; Brøndberg Por (hooking) 17:40.
Second Period
2. Portland, Newkirk 4 (Jarvis, Knak) 5:52.
3. Seattle, Morozoff 2 (unassisted) 13:21.
Penalties — Hanus Por (interference) 7:32; Newkirk Por (inter. on goaltender) 18:00; Bateman Sea (roughing) 18:00.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Kubicek Sea (holding) 3:44; Horon Sea (high sticking) 15:48.
Shots on goal by
|Seattle
|15
|9
|6
|_
|30
|Portland
|8
|19
|11
|_
|38
Goal — Seattle: Lyda (L, ). Portland: Hofer (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-4; Portland: 0-3.
Referees — Steve Papp, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Michael Bean, Ron Dietterle.
Attendance — 00 at Portland.