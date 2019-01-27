Winterhawks 3, Thunderbirds 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Portland, Gilliss 10 (Fromm-Delorme, Quigley) 16:48.

Penalties — Paterson Por (holding opp. stick) 3:28; Davidson Sea (tripping) 9:33; Philp Sea (high sticking) 18:10.

Second Period

2. Portland, Fromm-Delorme 3 (Gilliss) 16:41.

Penalties — Hanus Por (holding) 4:08; Tyszka Sea, Newkirk Por (roughing) 5:54; Quigley Por (tripping) 6:59; Tyszka Sea (holding) 13:57; Lee Sea (holding) 18:42.

Third Period

3. Seattle, Kubicek 8 (Tyszka, Kukuca) 19:40.

4. Seattle, Wedman 19 (Tyszka, Rybinski) 19:58.

Penalties — Newkirk Por (holding) 6:02; Carpendale Sea, Quigley Por (roughing) 7:22; Hanus Por (tripping) 10:58; De Jong Por (roughing) 15:55; Richards Sea (misconduct, 10-minute misconduct; interference) 15:55; Kubicek Sea (boarding) 15:55; Fromm-Delorme Por (hooking) 18:49; Philp Sea (tripping) 19:20.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Ashton Sea (tripping) 2:19.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 6 5 12 0 _ 23
Portland 17 18 5 1 _ 41

Goal — Seattle: Schwebius (40 shots, 38 saves). Portland: Hofer (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-6; Portland: 0-6.

Referees — Chris Crich, Sean Raphael. Linesmen — Trevor Beaton, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 6,691 at Portland.