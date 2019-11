HKO-WHL-Sums-Red Deer-Saskatoon

Blades 3, Rebels 1

First Period

1. Saskatoon, Kucerik 1 (Toman, Wright) 8:03.

2. Red Deer, Melin 2 (Isley) 14:39.

Penalties — Melin Rd (checking from behind) 5:26; Florchuk Sas (high sticking) 9:37; Walford Sas (hooking) 16:34; Sakowich Rd (tripping) 16:44.

Second Period

3. Saskatoon, Crnkovic 5 (Wouters, Walford) 3:06 (pp).

4. Saskatoon, Florchuk 9 (De La Gorgendiere) 7:05 (pp).

Penalties — Sexsmith Rd (interference) 2:35; Red Deer bench (too many men, served by Melin) 6:51.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — McKay Sas (high sticking) 4:34; Davis Rd (roughing) 10:18; Sedoff Rd (hooking) 19:22.

Shots on goal by

Red Deer 13 6 10 _ 29 Saskatoon 7 9 7 _ 23

Goal — Red Deer: Fancy (L, ). Saskatoon: Maier (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Red Deer: 0-3; Saskatoon: 2-6.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen — Aiden Penner, Levi Schutz.

Attendance — 3,330 at Saskatoon.