HKO-WHL-Sums-Raiders-Hitmen
Raiders 4, Hitmen 0
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Kelly 5 (Gregor, Martin) 13:44 (sh).
Penalties — Krebs Cgy (high sticking) 6:44; Pachal Pa (interference) 12:52; Yeryomenko Cgy (high sticking) 15:34.
Second Period
2. Prince Albert, Protas 3 (Leason) 0:43.
3. Prince Albert, Kelly 6 (Leason) 8:28.
4. Prince Albert, Leason 5 (Masella) 11:22.
Penalties — McDonald Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:35; Krebs Cgy (tripping) 6:11; Krebs Cgy (tripping) 12:56.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Hayes Pa, Pachal Pa, Kastelic Cgy (roughing) 6:54; Hayes Pa (roughing) 10:07.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|10
|12
|9
|_
|31
|Calgary
|5
|8
|10
|_
|23
Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (W, ). Calgary: Stankowski (L, ), McNaughton (11:22 second, 12 shots, 12 saves).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-4; Calgary: 0-4.
Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Przemek Iwaniec, Jared Mackey.
Attendance — 5,065 at Calgary.