Raiders 4, Hitmen 0

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Kelly 5 (Gregor, Martin) 13:44 (sh).

Penalties — Krebs Cgy (high sticking) 6:44; Pachal Pa (interference) 12:52; Yeryomenko Cgy (high sticking) 15:34.

Second Period

2. Prince Albert, Protas 3 (Leason) 0:43.

3. Prince Albert, Kelly 6 (Leason) 8:28.

4. Prince Albert, Leason 5 (Masella) 11:22.

Penalties — McDonald Pa (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 2:35; Krebs Cgy (tripping) 6:11; Krebs Cgy (tripping) 12:56.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Hayes Pa, Pachal Pa, Kastelic Cgy (roughing) 6:54; Hayes Pa (roughing) 10:07.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 10 12 9 _ 31
Calgary 5 8 10 _ 23

Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (W, ). Calgary: Stankowski (L, ), McNaughton (11:22 second, 12 shots, 12 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-4; Calgary: 0-4.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Przemek Iwaniec, Jared Mackey.

Attendance — 5,065 at Calgary.