HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince George-Victoria
Royals 2, Cougars 1
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Herauf Vic (interference) 1:32; Prowse Vic (hooking) 12:04; Boyle Pg (tripping) 15:53.
Second Period
1. Prince George, Toman 1 (Schoettler, Rhinehart) 5:40.
2. Victoria, Miller 1 (Haden, Doust) 13:15.
Penalties — Crossley Pg, Gulka Vic (major, major-fighting) 9:20; Eastman Pg (holding) 11:15; Warm Vic (hooking) 17:31; Samson Pg (slashing) 18:45.
Third Period
3. Victoria, Derungs 1 (Cutler, Fahey) 4:56.
Penalties — Koffer Pg (mouthguard) 4:33; Prowse Vic (cross checking) 19:41; Leppard Pg (slashing) 19:41.
Shots on goal by
|Prince George
|6
|9
|8
|_
|23
|Victoria
|8
|13
|14
|_
|35
Goal — Prince George: Gauthier (L, ). Victoria: Farkas (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince George: 0-3; Victoria: 0-3.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Ryan Benbow. Linesmen — Jordan Browne, Liam Reid.
Attendance — 5,697 at Victoria.