HKO-WHL-Sums-Prince Albert-Red Deer
Raiders 4, Rebels 1
First Period
1. Red Deer, de Wit 1 (Hagel, Johnson) 19:50.
Penalties — Brook Pa (boarding) 5:09; Douglas Rd (boarding) 8:48; Moe Pa (tripping) 14:29.
Second Period
2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 3 (Fonstad, Gregor) 9:08.
Penalties — Guhle Pa, Hagel Rd (roughing) 11:29.
Third Period
3. Prince Albert, Leason 1 (Montgomery) 0:58.
4. Prince Albert, Leason 2 (Kelly, Fonstad) 11:27 (pp).
5. Prince Albert, Fonstad 1 (unassisted) 16:26 (en).
Penalties — Kelly Pa (roughing) 2:17; Hagel Rd (inter. on goaltender) 9:54.
Shots on goal by
|Prince Albert
|11
|12
|12
|_
|35
|Red Deer
|10
|7
|5
|_
|22
Goal — Prince Albert: Scott (W, ). Red Deer: Anders (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 1-2; Red Deer: 0-3.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Brett Roeland. Linesmen — Jason Nedinis, Michael Roberts.
Attendance — 3,908 at Red Deer.