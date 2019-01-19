Raiders 4, Blazers 1

First Period

1. Prince Albert, Leason 31 (Montgomery) 0:28.

2. Kamloops, Caller 3 (Franklin, Appelt) 5:53.

3. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 10 (Fonstad, Martin) 14:53.

Penalties — Sapego Pa (tripping) 1:12; Caller Kam (slashing) 7:43; Pachal Pa (interference) 16:05.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kelly Pa (hooking) 5:23.

Third Period

4. Prince Albert, Hannoun 21 (Martin) 1:00.

5. Prince Albert, Nachbaur 12 (Leason, Montgomery) 15:40.

Penalties — Masella Pa (high sticking) 7:12; Pachal Pa, Stuart Kam (roughing) 7:58; Mohr Kam (slashing) 17:56.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 8 10 8 _ 26
Kamloops 10 10 10 _ 30

Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-2; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Steve Papp, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 3,712 at Kamloops.