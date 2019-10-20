Silvertips 2, Raiders 1 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gut Evt (roughing) 17:59; Guhle Pa (slashing) 19:08.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Gurney Evt (cross checking) 1:52; Allan Pa (boarding) 11:09; Gurney Evt (tripping) 13:47; Nagy Pa (high sticking) 14:57.

Third Period

1. Everett, Goncalves 5 (Kindopp, Fonstad) 3:45.

2. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 3 (Protas, Usau) 19:46.

Penalties — Fonstad Evt (tripping) 5:48; Nachbaur Pa, Patterson Evt (major, major-fighting) 8:17.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Prince Albert 7 14 9 1 _ 31
Everett 7 10 8 1 _ 26

Goal — Prince Albert: Bilous (25 shots, 24 saves). Everett: Wolf (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Prince Albert: 0-4; Everett: 0-3.

Referees — Kyle Kowalski, Bryan Bourdon. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 5,107 at Everett.