HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

Chiefs 3, Winterhawks 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Mori Por (tripping) 10:37; Cunningham Spo (hooking) 13:04; Litke Por (hooking) 19:08. Second Period 1. Spokane, Streek 6 (Jacobson, Gizowski) 2:12. 2. Portland, Alscher 6 (Stefan, Chyzowski) 7:43. 3. Spokane, McCarry 9 (Atchison, Gross) 13:31 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Bertholet Spo (hooking) 3:59; O'Brien Por (tripping) 9:04; McCleary Por, Nguyen Por, Sward Spo (roughing) 12:40; Hughes Spo (tripping) 14:17. Third Period 4. Spokane, Gizowski 2 (Streek, Jacobson) 5:11. 5. Portland, Cagnoni 6 (unassisted) 10:30 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Bertholet Spo (cross checking) 8:49; Hanas Por (holding) 19:59. Shots on goal by Portland 15 13 10 _ 38 Spokane 9 7 7 _ 23 Goal \u2014 Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Spokane: Michaluk (W, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Portland: 1-4; Spokane: 1-5. Referees \u2014 Ward Pateman, Josh Albinati. Linesmen \u2014 Cody Wanner, Dustin Minty. Attendance \u2014 3,838 at Spokane.