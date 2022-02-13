Skip to main content
HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

Chiefs 3, Winterhawks 2

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Mori Por (tripping) 10:37; Cunningham Spo (hooking) 13:04; Litke Por (hooking) 19:08.

Second Period

1. Spokane, Streek 6 (Jacobson, Gizowski) 2:12.

2. Portland, Alscher 6 (Stefan, Chyzowski) 7:43.

3. Spokane, McCarry 9 (Atchison, Gross) 13:31 (pp).

Penalties — Bertholet Spo (hooking) 3:59; O'Brien Por (tripping) 9:04; McCleary Por, Nguyen Por, Sward Spo (roughing) 12:40; Hughes Spo (tripping) 14:17.

Third Period

4. Spokane, Gizowski 2 (Streek, Jacobson) 5:11.

5. Portland, Cagnoni 6 (unassisted) 10:30 (pp).

Penalties — Bertholet Spo (cross checking) 8:49; Hanas Por (holding) 19:59.

Shots on goal by

Portland 15 13 10 _ 38
Spokane 9 7 7 _ 23

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ). Spokane: Michaluk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-4; Spokane: 1-5.

Referees — Ward Pateman, Josh Albinati. Linesmen — Cody Wanner, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 3,838 at Spokane.