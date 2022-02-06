Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane

Winterhawks 7, Chiefs 3

First Period

1. Portland, Dureau 9 (Kozak, Hanas) 5:08 (pp).

2. Spokane, Crampton 1 (Hughes, Bertholet) 13:40.

3. Spokane, Bertholet 16 (McCarry, Hughes) 13:55.

4. Portland, Chyzowski 7 (Alscher) 14:19.

5. Portland, Dureau 10 (Hanas, Hanus) 17:27 (pp).

Penalties — Hanas Por (roughing) 0:35; Lane Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 4:11; Weinstein Spo (cross checking) 7:39; Bevington Por (high sticking) 9:36; Gudelj Spo (cross checking) 16:01.

Second Period

6. Spokane, Sward 7 (McCarry, Bertholet) 4:43.

7. Portland, Hanus 10 (Dureau, Kozak) 5:09 (pp).

8. Portland, Nguyen 10 (Litke, Cagnoni) 9:01 (pp).

Penalties — Lane Spo (slashing; misconduct, 10-minute misconduct) 4:50; Litke Por, Lane Spo (roughing) 4:50; Weinstein Spo (interference) 7:07; Streek Spo (boarding) 10:55; Klassen Por (hooking) 14:47.

Third Period

9. Portland, Stefan 23 (Smythe, Klassen) 1:16.

10. Portland, Dureau 11 (Litke) 13:32.

Penalties — Alscher Por (cross checking) 16:02.

Shots on goal by

Portland 17 14 15 _ 46
Spokane 9 6 4 _ 19

Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ). Spokane: Beaupit (L, ), Panghli (0:00 third, 15 shots, 13 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 4-7; Spokane: 0-5.

Referees — Bobby Jo Love, Graedy Hamilton. Linesmen — Tim Plamondon, Michael McGowan.

Attendance — 4,507 at Spokane.