HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Spokane
Winterhawks 6, Chiefs 4
First Period
1. Spokane, Larson 10 (Sward) 3:32.
2. Portland, Gilliss 8 (Fromm-Delorme, Hanas) 6:54 (pp).
3. Portland, Klassen 5 (Quigley) 8:15.
4. Portland, Newkirk 15 (Fromm-Delorme, Gricius) 16:28.
Penalties — Zummack Spo (hooking) 5:14; Nolan Por, Toporowski Spo (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 13:51; Chudley Spo (tripping) 17:35.
Second Period
5. Portland, Newkirk 16 (unassisted) 1:32.
Penalties — Chudley Spo (interference) 3:03; Zummack Spo (roughing) 5:17.
Third Period
6. Spokane, Finley 8 (Porter Jr.) 9:43.
7. Spokane, Toporowski 12 (Hughes, Zummack) 12:29.
8. Portland, Dureau 6 (Jarvis, O'Brien) 13:01.
9. Spokane, Beckman 29 (Zummack, Král) 14:26 (pp).
10. Portland, Hanas 11 (Gilliss) 19:13 (en).
Penalties — Brøndberg Por, Toporowski Spo (roughing) 7:32; Hanus Por (interference) 13:30.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|15
|12
|6
|_
|33
|Spokane
|13
|10
|12
|_
|35
Goal — Portland: DiLaura (W, ). Spokane: Porter Jr. (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-4; Spokane: 1-1.
Referees — Ward Pateman, Matthew Hicketts. Linesmen — Jackson Kozari, Daniel Spore.
Attendance — 6,680 at Spokane.