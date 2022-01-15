HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Seattle

Winterhawks 4, Thunderbirds 3 (OT)

First Period

1. Portland, Stefan 16 (Klassen) 1:37.

2. Seattle, Roulette 11 (Davidson, Korchinski) 6:08 (pp).

3. Portland, Kozak 14 (Dureau, Nguyen) 13:24.

Penalties — Cagnoni Por (cross checking) 4:05; Smythe Por (delay of game) 5:23; Rybinski Sea (roughing) 7:21; Bevington Por (checking to the head) 9:26; Hanas Por (checking to the head) 19:58; Hanas Por (game misconduct) 20:00.

Second Period

4. Portland, Kozak 15 (Dureau) 16:01.

Penalties — Thompson Por (tripping) 1:08; Roulette Sea (too many men) 6:16; Davidson Sea (holding) 18:25.

Third Period

5. Seattle, Davidson 13 (Korchinski, Roulette) 5:52 (pp).

6. Seattle, Ludwig 3 (Ciona, Myatovic) 6:12.

Penalties — Cagnoni Por (tripping) 4:36; Litke Por (high sticking) 14:41; Korchinski Sea (tripping) 20:00.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Portland 6 8 7 1 _ 22 Seattle 18 10 23 0 _ 51

Goal — Portland: Gauthier (W, ). Seattle: Ratzlaff (22 shots, 18 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-4; Seattle: 2-7.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Erik Freeman. Linesmen — Eric McLaughlin, Cameron Wetmore.

Attendance — 2,315 at Seattle.