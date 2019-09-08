HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Seattle
Thunderbirds 8, Winterhawks 3
First Period
1. Seattle, Kukuca 1 (Mount, Kubicek) 5:54 (pp).
2. Seattle, Bruggen-Cate 3 (Williamson, Bauer) 6:34 (pp).
3. Seattle, Williamson 2 (Horon) 8:09.
4. Seattle, Horon 2 (Williamson, Davidson) 11:29.
5. Seattle, Ciona 3 (Mount) 13:22.
Penalties — Perna Por (interference) 4:07; Cicek Por (boarding) 4:38; McNelly Sea (kneeing) 13:52; Brøndberg Por (holding) 16:04; Wood Sea (boarding) 18:17.
Second Period
6. Portland, Mannek 2 (Quigley, Gilliss) 0:22.
7. Seattle, Mount 4 (Williams) 6:49.
8. Portland, Gilliss 3 (Mannek, Quigley) 9:37.
9. Portland, Dureau 3 (Knak, Smythe) 14:26 (pp).
10. Seattle, Kubicek 1 (Horon, Bruggen-Cate) 17:28 (pp).
Penalties — Ashton Sea (high sticking) 3:51; Ciona Sea (interference) 10:43; Jeri-Leon Sea (high sticking) 12:47; Klassen Por (inter. on goaltender) 15:41; Nolan Por (hooking) 16:45.
Third Period
11. Seattle, Horon 3 (Roulette, Kubicek) 6:54 (pp).
Penalties — Portland bench (too many men, served by Pasternak) 5:40; Hanas Por (checking from behind) 8:43; Gervais Por, Roulette Sea (roughing) 12:29.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|8
|5
|14
|_
|27
|Seattle
|12
|9
|8
|_
|29
Goal — Portland: Giannuzzi (L, ), Gordon (11:29 first, 3 shots, 2 saves), Giannuzzi (0:00 second, 17 shots, 14 saves). Seattle: Lyda (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-5; Seattle: 4-7.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Bobby Jo Love. Linesmen — Steven Fleming, Josh Smith.
Attendance — 00 at Seattle.