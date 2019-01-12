Raiders 4, Winterhawks 2

First Period

1. Portland, Jarvis 11 (Quigley) 6:57.

2. Prince Albert, Fonstad 15 (Gregor, Guhle) 11:58.

3. Prince Albert, Hayes 3 (Gregor, Leason) 15:40.

4. Portland, Gricius 19 (Glass, Blichfeld) 17:06 (pp).

Penalties — Ludvig Por (hooking) 4:43; Guhle Pa (interference) 9:30; Hayes Pa (holding) 15:55; Kelly Pa (slashing) 16:46.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Ludvig Por (slashing) 3:23; Nachbaur Pa (interference) 8:36; Sapego Pa (tripping) 16:58; Masella Pa (roughing) 19:29.

Third Period

5. Prince Albert, Leason 29 (Protas, Hayes) 8:52.

6. Prince Albert, Montgomery 18 (Masella) 18:38 (en).

Penalties — Freadrich Por (hooking) 1:02; Blichfeld Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:26; Pachal Pa (interference) 9:26; Newkirk Por (high sticking) 19:05; Leason Pa (slashing) 19:05.

Shots on goal by

Portland 11 9 9 _ 29
Prince Albert 12 9 6 _ 27

Goal — Portland: Hofer (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-6; Prince Albert: 0-3.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Jordan Carriere.

Attendance — 2,741 at Prince Albert.