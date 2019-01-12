HKO-WHL-Sums-Portland-Prince Albert
Raiders 4, Winterhawks 2
First Period
1. Portland, Jarvis 11 (Quigley) 6:57.
2. Prince Albert, Fonstad 15 (Gregor, Guhle) 11:58.
3. Prince Albert, Hayes 3 (Gregor, Leason) 15:40.
4. Portland, Gricius 19 (Glass, Blichfeld) 17:06 (pp).
Penalties — Ludvig Por (hooking) 4:43; Guhle Pa (interference) 9:30; Hayes Pa (holding) 15:55; Kelly Pa (slashing) 16:46.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Ludvig Por (slashing) 3:23; Nachbaur Pa (interference) 8:36; Sapego Pa (tripping) 16:58; Masella Pa (roughing) 19:29.
Third Period
5. Prince Albert, Leason 29 (Protas, Hayes) 8:52.
6. Prince Albert, Montgomery 18 (Masella) 18:38 (en).
Penalties — Freadrich Por (hooking) 1:02; Blichfeld Por (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:26; Pachal Pa (interference) 9:26; Newkirk Por (high sticking) 19:05; Leason Pa (slashing) 19:05.
Shots on goal by
|Portland
|11
|9
|9
|_
|29
|Prince Albert
|12
|9
|6
|_
|27
Goal — Portland: Hofer (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-6; Prince Albert: 0-3.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Jordan Carriere.
Attendance — 2,741 at Prince Albert.