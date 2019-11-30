Winterhawks 2, Blazers 1 (SO)

First Period

1. Portland, Nolan 2 (Cicek, Fromm-Delorme) 16:51.

Penalties — Hanas Por (high sticking) 7:28; Lang Kam (hooking) 17:42; Lang Kam (holding) 20:00.

Second Period

2. Kamloops, Zary 18 (Stuart, Strange) 16:18 (sh).

Penalties — Martin Kam (double minor, high sticking) 15:55; Gilliss Por (tripping) 7:12; Mannek Por, Schmiemann Kam (major, major-fighting) 11:20; Ludvig Por, Onyebuchi Kam (major, major-fighting) 11:36; Quigley Por (tripping) 18:15.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kozak Por (tripping) 4:51.

Shootout — Portland wins 1-0

Kamloops: Zary miss, Franklin miss, Hughes miss.

Portland: Newkirk miss, Jarvis goal.

Shots on goal by

Portland 13 10 9 2 _ 35
Kamloops 6 12 13 4 _ 35

Goal — Portland: Hofer (W, ). Kamloops: Garand (34 shots, 33 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 0-4; Kamloops: 0-4.

Referees — Adam Griffiths, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Cade Cooke, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 3,455 at Kamloops.