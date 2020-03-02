Silvertips 4, Winterhawks 1

First Period

1. Everett, Fonstad 14 (Wylie, Berezowski) 7:39 (pp).

2. Everett, Butt 9 (Goncalves, Gurney) 16:43.

Penalties — Riemer Por (tripping) 6:00; Berezowski Evt (tripping) 13:10.

Second Period

3. Everett, Puutio 5 (Kolle, Seeley) 11:08 (pp).

4. Portland, Gricius 18 (Hanus, Hanas) 13:33 (pp).

5. Everett, Kolle 20 (Zellweger) 19:16.

Penalties — Hanas Por (boarding) 9:19; Christiansen Evt (hooking) 12:49; Kolle Evt (tripping) 17:10; Butt Evt (interference) 19:41.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kindopp Evt (boarding) 7:10; Seeley Evt (delay of game) 14:15.

Shots on goal by

Portland 9 14 16 _ 39
Everett 7 10 7 _ 24

Goal — Portland: Hofer (L, ). Everett: Wolf (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Portland: 1-6; Everett: 2-2.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Chris Crich. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Tim Plamondon.

Attendance — 6,633 at Everett.