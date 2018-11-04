HKO-WHL-Sums-Oil Kings-Broncos
Broncos 4, Oil Kings 3 (OT)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Guenther) 19:18.
Second Period
1. Swift Current, Patterson 4 (Horning, Zawatsky) 1:02 (pp).
2. Swift Current, Regnier 4 (unassisted) 12:40.
3. Edmonton, Luypen 1 (Fix-Wolansky, Kemp) 17:31 (pp).
4. Swift Current, Zawatsky 7 (King, Patterson) 17:53.
5. Edmonton, Kemp 11 (Fix-Wolansky, Robertson) 19:26.
Penalties — Stanley Sc (charging) 17:10.
Third Period
6. Edmonton, Robertson 2 (Fix-Wolansky) 6:18.
Penalties — None.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Edmonton
|13
|11
|21
|0
|_
|45
|Swift Current
|10
|6
|2
|2
|_
|20
Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (20 shots, 16 saves). Swift Current: Poulter (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-1; Swift Current: 1-1.
Referees — Mike Campbell, Karlin Krieger. Linesmen — Ryan Lundquist.
Attendance — 2,367 at Swift Current.