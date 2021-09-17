HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Swift Current

Warriors 6, Broncos 1 First Period 1. Moose Jaw, Runke 1 (Doust, Riche) 5:04. 2. Moose Jaw, Hayes 1 (unassisted) 5:47. 3. Swift Current, Pickering 1 (Lewis, Ward) 12:55. Penalties \u2014 Lacombe Sc (holding) 12:54; Filmon Sc (mouthguard) 18:58. Second Period 4. Moose Jaw, Runke 2 (Mateychuk, Hayes) 4:01 (pp). 5. Moose Jaw, Pilling 1 (Riche, Gallant) 9:50 (pp). 6. Moose Jaw, Baco 2 (Wanner, Gallant) 18:44 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Saxberg Sc (clipping) 0:42; Pickering Sc (holding) 3:44; Lamb Sc (interference) 9:03; Lamb Sc (checking from behind) 16:32; Lamb Sc (too many men) 18:36; Niven Mj (roughing) 19:55. Third Period 7. Moose Jaw, Pilling 2 (unassisted) 12:20. Penalties \u2014 Halamandaris Sc (charging) 3:27; Runke Mj (interference) 14:48; Pickering Sc (double minor, checking from behind) 20:00; Miller Mj (roughing) 20:00. Shots on goal by Moose Jaw 14 20 15 _ 49 Swift Current 7 4 4 _ 15 Goal \u2014 Moose Jaw: Mirwald (W, ). Swift Current: Rocha (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Moose Jaw: 3-7; Swift Current: 0-1. Referees \u2014 Bob Millette, Bryce Sebastian. Linesmen \u2014 Brendon Creyke, Logan Tisdale. Attendance \u2014 00 at Swift Current.