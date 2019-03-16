Warriors 6, Broncos 1

First Period

1. Moose Jaw, Almeida 31 (unassisted) 11:30 (sh).

Penalties — Kjemhus Mj (interference) 4:05; Benson Mj (tripping) 10:53; Stanley Sc (roughing) 15:23; Brook Mj (hooking) 20:00.

Second Period

2. Moose Jaw, Denomie 7 (Buyalski, Stepanov) 2:51.

3. Moose Jaw, Taphorn 15 (Almeida, Brook) 6:19.

4. Moose Jaw, Almeida 32 (Hamaliuk) 14:14 (pp).

Penalties — Horning Sc (cross checking) 4:18; Langan Mj (roughing) 6:00; Stanley Sc (slashing) 6:00; Herron Sc (double minor, roughing) 11:24; Nagel Sc (roughing) 11:24; Sambrook Sc (holding) 18:28.

Third Period

5. Moose Jaw, Stepanov 8 (unassisted) 4:33 (sh).

6. Swift Current, Horning 8 (Lees, King) 9:40 (pp).

7. Moose Jaw, Brook 16 (Langan, Almeida) 10:17.

Penalties — Benson Mj (hooking) 3:36; Kjemhus Mj (slashing) 8:25; Brook Mj (slashing) 12:11; Lees Sc (tripping) 18:34.

Shots on goal by

Moose Jaw 4 11 12 _ 27
Swift Current 9 4 11 _ 24

Goal — Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ). Swift Current: Lamb (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 1-8; Swift Current: 1-6.

Referees — Tyler Jensen, Jordan Lightbown. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Logan Tisdale.

Attendance — 2,800 at Swift Current.