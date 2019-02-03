HKO-WHL-Sums-Moose Jaw-Prince Albert
Raiders 4, Warriors 3
First Period
1. Prince Albert, Fonstad 21 (Hannoun, Hayes) 4:34.
2. Moose Jaw, Brook 10 (Almeida, Woo) 19:40 (pp).
Penalties — Tracey Mj (interference) 1:27; Hamaliuk Mj, Brook Pa (slashing) 10:48; Kelly Pa (roughing) 18:39; Ormsby Mj (roughing) 20:00.
Second Period
3. Prince Albert, Montgomery 21 (Pachal, Fonstad) 4:50.
4. Moose Jaw, Tracey 23 (Brook, Woo) 15:31 (pp).
5. Prince Albert, Guhle 2 (Protas, Martin) 16:04.
Penalties — Woo Mj (interference) 11:13; Leason Pa (tripping) 15:04.
Third Period
6. Moose Jaw, Almeida 20 (Hamaliuk, Woo) 15:45 (pp).
7. Prince Albert, Leason 32 (Kelly, Gregor) 17:35.
Penalties — Nachbaur Pa (hooking) 5:31; Brook Mj (holding) 12:11; Sapego Pa (hooking) 13:31; Fonstad Pa (tripping) 13:52; Langan Mj (checking from behind) 18:53; Langan Mj (leaving penalty box) 20:00; Langan Mj, Nachbaur Pa (misconduct, game misconduct) 20:00; Langan Mj, Nachbaur Pa (major, major-fighting) 20:00.
Shots on goal by
|Moose Jaw
|7
|9
|15
|_
|31
|Prince Albert
|12
|12
|11
|_
|35
Goal — Moose Jaw: Salmond (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Moose Jaw: 3-5; Prince Albert: 0-6.
Referees — Jason Bourdon, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Tanner McGregor, Levi Schutz.
Attendance — 2,630 at Prince Albert.