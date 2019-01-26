HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Seattle
Hurricanes 4, Thunderbirds 3
First Period
1. Seattle, Philp 18 (Richards, Rybinski) 7:01.
2. Lethbridge, Cozens 26 (Elmer, Merezhko) 19:12 (pp).
Penalties — Jeri-Leon Sea (delay of game) 18:19.
Second Period
3. Seattle, Tyszka 5 (Kukuca, Richards) 8:55 (pp).
4. Lethbridge, Mahovlich 6 (Shepard) 14:24.
5. Seattle, Volcan 19 (Jeri-Leon, Wedman) 15:58.
Penalties — Volcan Sea (tripping) 4:09; Prefontaine Let (hooking) 7:37; Richards Sea (high sticking) 9:28; Kubicek Sea (cross checking) 10:46.
Third Period
6. Lethbridge, Cozens 27 (Addison, Ross) 4:08.
7. Lethbridge, Leschyshyn 27 (Henry, Bellerive) 4:59.
Penalties — Wilson Let (interference) 7:58; Cox Let, Richards Sea (roughing) 10:44.
Shots on goal by
|Lethbridge
|13
|17
|9
|_
|39
|Seattle
|8
|16
|5
|_
|29
Goal — Lethbridge: Tetachuk (W, ). Seattle: Ross (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-4; Seattle: 1-2.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Duncan Brow. Linesmen — Michael McGowan, Michael Labbe.
Attendance — 5,064 at Seattle.