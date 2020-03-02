HKO-WHL-Sums-Lethbridge-Calgary

Hurricanes 3, Hitmen 2

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Wheatcroft 7 (Prefontaine, Jones) 12:48.

Penalties — Zimmerman Cgy (holding) 1:30; Cotton Let (slashing) 4:35; Toth Cgy (holding) 10:24.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Kambeitz 16 (Wilson) 4:54 (pp).

Penalties — Woo Cgy (double minor, checking from behind) 1:37; Wilson Let (holding) 0:24; Prefontaine Let (cross checking) 5:43; Nash Let (double minor, slew-footing; double minor, slew-footing) 9:15; Allan Cgy (roughing) 9:15; Addison Let (hooking) 19:07.

Third Period

3. Calgary, Wiesblatt 19 (Allan, Prokop) 1:19.

4. Calgary, Stotts 25 (Kastelic, Woo) 5:24 (pp).

5. Lethbridge, Kambeitz 17 (Cozens, Palivko) 5:35 (sh).

Penalties — Wilson Let (interference) 4:50; Thacker Let (delay of game) 5:02; Olson Cgy (checking to the head) 18:29.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 13 6 7 _ 26 Calgary 9 12 12 _ 33

Goal — Lethbridge: Tetachuk (W, ). Calgary: Peters (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 1-5; Calgary: 1-7.

Referees — Adam Byblow, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Devin Kohlhauser, Jason Nedinis.

Attendance — 6,692 at Calgary.