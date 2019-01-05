HKO-WHL-Sums-Kootenay-Medicine Hat

Tigers 5, Ice 3

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Ostir 9 (Jevne, Christensen) 11:17.

Penalties — McClennon Ktn (tripping) 1:37.

Second Period

2. Medicine Hat, Williams 9 (Van Impe, Brown) 1:43.

3. Kootenay, Schellenberg 2 (Bodak, Kakkonen) 8:30 (pp).

4. Kootenay, White 15 (Krebs) 10:49.

5. Medicine Hat, Chyzowski 14 (MacPherson) 11:46.

6. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 14 (Baker, Hamblin) 12:45.

Penalties — Preziuso Mh (high sticking) 6:56; Ostir Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 10:07; Creta Ktn (interference) 10:07; Murray Ktn (cross checking) 18:47.

Third Period

7. Kootenay, White 16 (McNabb, Krebs) 17:53.

8. Medicine Hat, Preziuso 15 (unassisted) 18:20.

Penalties — Kootenay bench (too many men, served by McNabb) 3:37; Creta Ktn (high sticking) 5:58; Chyzowski Mh (slashing) 6:34; Kakkonen Ktn (interference) 7:38; Longo Mh (interference) 10:19.

Shots on goal by

Kootenay 8 11 13 _ 32 Medicine Hat 6 14 9 _ 29

Goal — Kootenay: Makaj (L, ). Medicine Hat: Bjorklund (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kootenay: 1-2; Medicine Hat: 0-5.

Referees — Tyler Jensen, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Darren Holeha, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 2,889 at Medicine Hat.