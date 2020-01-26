HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Vancouver
Rockets 3, Giants 2 (OT)
First Period
1. Kelowna, Wedman 12 (Comrie) 4:37.
Penalties — Wong Kel (high sticking) 13:20.
Second Period
2. Vancouver, Roman 14 (Nielsen) 6:33 (pp).
3. Vancouver, Preziuso 17 (Byram, Florchuk) 8:54 (pp).
Penalties — Liwiski Kel (high sticking) 3:23; Comrie Kel (tripping) 6:18; McDonald Kel (delay of game) 7:31; Kannok Leipert Van (interference) 17:34.
Third Period
4. Kelowna, Peterek 12 (Topping, Comrie) 11:00.
Penalties — Nielsen Van (major-interference major, misconduct) 18:03; Nielsen Van (tripping) 15:40.
Overtime
5. Kelowna, Korczak 8 (Wong, Lee) 1:58 (pp).
Penalties — None.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|7
|12
|11
|3
|_
|33
|Vancouver
|7
|18
|7
|0
|_
|32
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (W, ). Vancouver: Miner (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-3; Vancouver: 2-4.
Referees — Brett Iverson, Dexter Rasmussen. Linesmen — Angus Middleton, Tim Plamondon.
Attendance — 4,076 at Vancouver.