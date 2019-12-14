HKO-WHL-Sums-Kelowna-Regina
Pats 4, Rockets 3
First Period
1. Kelowna, Novak 11 (Joseph, Korczak) 7:58.
2. Regina, Daley 2 (Wytinck, Denomie) 12:03 (pp).
Penalties — Comrie Kel (delay of game) 10:52; Comrie Kel (cross checking) 13:21; Wedman Kel (hooking) 16:01; Sedov Reg (tripping) 18:00.
Second Period
3. Regina, Wytinck 3 (Daley) 1:58.
4. Regina, Walker 3 (Pratt) 12:28.
Penalties — Kolle Reg (delay of game) 1:07; Swetlikoff Kel (tripping) 1:54; Lee Kel, Walker Reg (roughing) 2:54; Comrie Kel (hooking) 7:15; Wedman Kel (charging) 13:26; Liwiski Kel, Holmes Reg (roughing) 13:26.
Third Period
5. Kelowna, Wedman 8 (Novak, Lee) 11:45 (pp).
6. Regina, Evans 3 (Holmes) 13:24.
7. Kelowna, Liwiski 4 (Korczak) 15:29 (sh).
Penalties — Evans Reg (interference) 6:08; Johnson Reg (kneeing) 10:09; Swetlikoff Kel (tripping) 14:24.
Shots on goal by
|Kelowna
|11
|11
|17
|_
|39
|Regina
|7
|15
|10
|_
|32
Goal — Kelowna: Basran (L, ). Regina: Paddock (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kelowna: 1-4; Regina: 1-7.
Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Bob Millette. Linesmen — Brent Vandermeulen.
Attendance — 4,054 at Regina.