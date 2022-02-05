HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Vancouver

Blazers 3, Giants 2

First Period

1. Vancouver, Boucher 11 (Mount) 9:05.

2. Kamloops, Seminoff 17 (Minten) 15:23.

3. Kamloops, Stankoven 24 (Toporowski) 16:58.

Penalties — Lindgren Kam (tripping) 3:37; Cotton Van (cross checking) 11:33.

Second Period

4. Vancouver, Ostapchuk 10 (Horning) 2:21 (sh).

Penalties — Hall Van (slashing) 2:07; Kamloops bench (too many men, served by Toporowski) 6:28; Thorpe Van (tripping) 13:32; Kuefler Kam, Palmieri Van (major, major-fighting) 18:49.

Third Period

5. Kamloops, Minten 12 (Seminoff, Brandwood) 13:05.

Penalties — Persson Kam (tripping) 13:56.

Shots on goal by

Kamloops 13 13 5 _ 31 Vancouver 10 6 9 _ 25

Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Vancouver: Vikman (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-3; Vancouver: 0-2.

Referees — Brett Iverson, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Ron Dietterle, Nick Albinati.

Attendance — 2,163 at Vancouver.