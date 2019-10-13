HKO-WHL-Sums-Kamloops-Kelowna
Blazers 5, Rockets 2
First Period
1. Kamloops, Lang 2 (Hughes) 15:01.
Penalties — Lang Kam (inter. on goaltender) 4:32; Farren Kel (hooking) 7:30; Centazzo Kam (inter. on goaltender) 9:51.
Second Period
2. Kelowna, Kindree 3 (Farren, Lee) 5:14.
3. Kamloops, Zary 5 (Centazzo, Franklin) 6:26.
4. Kelowna, Poole 1 (Kindree) 17:53 (pp).
Penalties — Topping Kel (high sticking) 0:46; Sass Kel (cross checking) 3:04; Thurston Kam (interference) 7:33; Topping Kel (hooking) 9:34; Thurston Kam (slashing) 15:13; Centazzo Kam (tripping) 16:44; Foote Kel (interference) 18:53.
Third Period
5. Kamloops, Centazzo 5 (Zary) 4:07.
6. Kamloops, Martin 1 (Franklin) 7:28 (pp).
7. Kamloops, Martin 2 (unassisted) 19:50.
Penalties — Appelt Kam (major-cross checking major, misconduct) 15:14; Schmiemann Kam, Liwiski Kel (roughing) 5:38; Sass Kel (hooking) 7:21.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|16
|14
|17
|_
|47
|Kelowna
|9
|10
|9
|_
|28
Goal — Kamloops: Garand (W, ). Kelowna: Basran (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 1-6; Kelowna: 1-6.
Referees — Tyler Adair, Ryan Benbow. Linesmen — Riley Balson, Dave McMahon.
Attendance — 5,428 at Kelowna.