HKO-WHL-Sums-Ice-Chiefs
Chiefs 6, Ice 3
First Period
1. Spokane, Chorney 1 (Toporowski, Zummack) 3:37.
2. Spokane, Russell 1 (Woods, McGrew) 17:45.
Penalties — Hines Ktn (tripping) 4:44; Smart Ktn (tripping) 15:50; Toporowski Spo (tripping) 16:49.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Woods 3 (unassisted) 7:21.
4. Spokane, Faith 1 (Beckman, Smith) 10:40.
5. Spokane, Woods 4 (Zummack, McGrew) 15:11 (pp).
Penalties — Huston Ktn, Faith Spo (major, major-fighting) 3:00; Smallwood Ktn (tripping) 3:39; Hines Ktn (delay of game) 4:34; Zummack Spo (hooking) 5:19; Murray Ktn, McIndoe Spo (roughing) 11:37; Russell Spo (slashing) 11:37; Ginnell Ktn (hooking) 13:30; King Spo (cross checking) 18:19.
Third Period
6. Spokane, McGrew 3 (Toporowski) 0:42.
7. Kootenay, Krebs 2 (unassisted) 3:56.
8. Kootenay, Murray 1 (Hines, Bodak) 4:13.
9. Kootenay, Murray 2 (McClennon) 13:16.
Penalties — Ginnell Ktn (tripping) 1:11.
Shots on goal by
|Kootenay
|7
|9
|11
|_
|27
|Spokane
|7
|14
|9
|_
|30
Goal — Kootenay: Makaj (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kootenay: 0-4; Spokane: 1-6.
Referees — Steve Papp, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Anthony Guzzo, Cody Wanner.
Attendance — 7,405 at Spokane.