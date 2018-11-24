https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Hurricanes-Warriors-13418836.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Hurricanes-Warriors
Warriors 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)
First Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Merezhko Let (cross checking) 14:09; Elmer Let (hooking) 17:26.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Almeida Mj (delay of game) 10:28.
Third Period
1. Moose Jaw, Langan 18 (Woo, Tracey) 1:57.
2. Lethbridge, Ross 13 (Elmer) 4:57.
3. Lethbridge, Jeri-Leon 5 (Barlage) 9:53.
4. Moose Jaw, Brook 7 (Langan, Almeida) 14:44 (pp).
Penalties — Prefontaine Let (hooking) 14:21.
Overtime
No Scoring.
Penalties — Tracey Mj (tripping) 1:01.
Shots on goal by
|Lethbridge
|5
|13
|7
|2
|_
|27
|Moose Jaw
|9
|11
|14
|2
|_
|36
Goal — Lethbridge: Klassen (36 shots, 33 saves). Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Moose Jaw: 1-3.
Referees — Chris Crich, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Cam Kuffner.
Attendance — 3,418 at Moose Jaw.
View Comments