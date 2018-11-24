Warriors 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Merezhko Let (cross checking) 14:09; Elmer Let (hooking) 17:26.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Almeida Mj (delay of game) 10:28.

Third Period

1. Moose Jaw, Langan 18 (Woo, Tracey) 1:57.

2. Lethbridge, Ross 13 (Elmer) 4:57.

3. Lethbridge, Jeri-Leon 5 (Barlage) 9:53.

4. Moose Jaw, Brook 7 (Langan, Almeida) 14:44 (pp).

Penalties — Prefontaine Let (hooking) 14:21.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — Tracey Mj (tripping) 1:01.

Shots on goal by

Lethbridge 5 13 7 2 _ 27
Moose Jaw 9 11 14 2 _ 36

Goal — Lethbridge: Klassen (36 shots, 33 saves). Moose Jaw: Evanoff (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Lethbridge: 0-2; Moose Jaw: 1-3.

Referees — Chris Crich, Mike Langin. Linesmen — Sean Dufour, Cam Kuffner.

Attendance — 3,418 at Moose Jaw.