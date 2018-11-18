Hitmen 5, Chiefs 1

First Period

1. Calgary, Kastelic 17 (Zamula, Malm) 14:26 (pp).

Penalties — van de Leest Cgy (interference) 8:25; Reid Spo (delay of game) 13:32.

Second Period

2. Calgary, Kastelic 18 (Zamula, Malm) 5:20 (pp).

3. Spokane, Beckman 10 (Finley) 17:15 (pp).

4. Calgary, Kastelic 19 (Elder, Kryski) 19:36.

Penalties — Toporowski Spo (kneeing) 5:02; Yeryomenko Cgy (hooking) 16:57.

Third Period

5. Calgary, Stotts 4 (Prokop, Malm) 4:22.

6. Calgary, Stotts 5 (unassisted) 19:57.

Penalties — Krebs Cgy, McIndoe Spo (major, major-fighting) 10:12.

Shots on goal by

Calgary 13 10 6 _ 29
Spokane 8 13 13 _ 34

Goal — Calgary: Stankowski (W, ). Spokane: Weatherill (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Calgary: 2-2; Spokane: 1-2.

Referees — Mike Langin, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Chad Huseby, Cody Huseby.

Attendance — 5,810 at Spokane.