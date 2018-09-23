Giants 3, Silvertips 1

First Period

1. Vancouver, Holt 1 (Svejkovsky, Plouffe) 14:51 (pp).

Penalties — Bulych Van (double minor, high sticking) 16:15; Byram Van (slashing) 0:31; Richards Evt (checking to the head) 4:38; Sutter Evt (boarding) 8:32; Wylie Evt (cross checking) 13:40.

Second Period

2. Everett, Dewar 1 (Wylie, Sutter) 18:59.

Penalties — Bains Evt (high sticking) 1:43; Byram Van (hooking) 7:56.

Third Period

3. Vancouver, Dmytriw 1 (Plouffe, Kannok Leipert) 10:12.

4. Vancouver, Sourdif 1 (unassisted) 18:34 (en).

Penalties — Sharp Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 9:23; Svejkovsky Van (tripping) 9:23.

Shots on goal by

Vancouver 10 6 13 _ 29
Everett 10 16 2 _ 28

Goal — Vancouver: Tendeck (W, ). Everett: Wolf (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Vancouver: 1-4; Everett: 0-4.

Referees — Bryan Bourdon, Duncan Brow. Linesmen — Adam Brastad, Brett Mackey.

Attendance — 5,894 at Everett.