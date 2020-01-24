https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Vancouver-15000491.php
HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Vancouver
Silvertips 2, Giants 1
First Period
1. Vancouver, Kannok Leipert 3 (Gendron, Lies) 5:57.
2. Everett, Goncalves 25 (Berezowski, Kolle) 11:56.
Penalties — Bafaro Van (hooking) 13:47.
Second Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Lee Evt (kneeing) 5:54; Kannok Leipert Van (hooking) 13:04.
Third Period
3. Everett, Goncalves 26 (Wylie, Christiansen) 1:44 (pp).
Penalties — Tendeck Van (delay of game) 1:20; Puutio Evt (hooking) 8:06.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|22
|7
|2
|_
|31
|Vancouver
|6
|8
|14
|_
|28
Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Vancouver: 0-2.
Referees — Duncan Brow, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Spencer Lockert.
Attendance — 3,145 at Vancouver.
