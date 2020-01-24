Silvertips 2, Giants 1

First Period

1. Vancouver, Kannok Leipert 3 (Gendron, Lies) 5:57.

2. Everett, Goncalves 25 (Berezowski, Kolle) 11:56.

Penalties — Bafaro Van (hooking) 13:47.

Second Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Lee Evt (kneeing) 5:54; Kannok Leipert Van (hooking) 13:04.

Third Period

3. Everett, Goncalves 26 (Wylie, Christiansen) 1:44 (pp).

Penalties — Tendeck Van (delay of game) 1:20; Puutio Evt (hooking) 8:06.

Shots on goal by

Everett 22 7 2 _ 31
Vancouver 6 8 14 _ 28

Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Vancouver: Tendeck (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Vancouver: 0-2.

Referees — Duncan Brow, Mike Campbell. Linesmen — Nick Albinati, Spencer Lockert.

Attendance — 3,145 at Vancouver.