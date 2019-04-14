https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Spokane-13766136.php
Chiefs 2, Silvertips 1
First Period
1. Everett, Holmes 4 (Patterson) 1:32.
2. Spokane, Reid 1 (Smith) 10:00 (pp).
Penalties — Sutter Evt (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 8:24; Sutter Evt, Leduc Spo (major, major-fighting) 8:24; Holmes Evt (roughing) 11:55; Fasko-Rudas Evt (kneeing) 19:13.
Second Period
3. Spokane, Woods 6 (Anderson-Dolan, Smith) 5:24 (pp).
Penalties — Khaira Evt (slashing) 4:22; Sutter Evt (cross checking) 12:46.
Third Period
No Scoring.
Penalties — Smith Spo (double minor, boarding) 16:33.
Shots on goal by
|Everett
|6
|13
|16
|_
|35
|Spokane
|12
|5
|4
|_
|21
Goal — Everett: Wolf (L, ). Spokane: Brkin (W, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 0-2; Spokane: 2-5.
Referees — Steve Papp, Kyle Kowalski. Linesmen — Mark Heier, Nathan Van Oosten.
Attendance — 4,027 at Spokane.
