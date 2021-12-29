HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Prince George

Silvertips 6, Cougars 5 (OT) First Period 1. Everett, Huuhtanen 14 (Gibson, Hofer) 2:07. 2. Prince George, Eastman 8 (Dumanski, Bowie) 6:13. 3. Prince George, Samson 6 (unassisted) 13:23 (sh). 4. Everett, Swetlikoff 15 (Wright, Huuhtanen) 14:00 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Sutter Evt (checking to the head) 11:22; Armstrong Pg (tripping) 13:06; Everett bench (too many men, served by Woodward) 16:44; Ziemmer Pg (checking from behind) 17:18. Second Period 5. Everett, Grouette 1 (Woodward, Gibson) 4:46. 6. Everett, Woodward 1 (Anderson, Roest) 12:17. 7. Prince George, Brinson 2 (Armstrong, Hooker) 18:07 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Dumanski Pg (roughing) 9:16; Bowie Pg (hooking) 9:49; Wright Evt (cross checking) 16:08. Third Period 8. Prince George, Ziemmer 8 (Armstrong, Dowhaniuk) 1:11. 9. Prince George, Heidt 8 (Ziemmer, Dowhaniuk) 10:40. 10. Everett, Huuhtanen 15 (unassisted) 11:22. Penalties \u2014 None. Overtime No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 None. Shots on goal by Everett 13 9 8 3 _ 33 Prince George 15 14 8 0 _ 37 Goal \u2014 Everett: Holt (W, ). Prince George: Young (33 shots, 27 saves). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Everett: 1-4; Prince George: 1-3. Referees \u2014 Brayden Arcand, Brody McGrath. Linesmen \u2014 Caden Fanshaw, Devin Kohlhauser. Attendance \u2014 2,052 at Prince George.