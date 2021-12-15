Skip to main content
News

HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Portland

Winterhawks 4, Silvertips 3 (OT)

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Whittle Evt (tripping) 10:23.

Second Period

1. Portland, Klassen 11 (O'Brien, Litke) 6:36 (pp).

2. Everett, Huuhtanen 11 (unassisted) 13:36.

3. Everett, Gut 7 (Berezowski) 14:43.

4. Everett, Berezowski 20 (Swetlikoff, Lambos) 16:34 (pp).

Penalties — Huuhtanen Evt (charging) 4:57; Smythe Por (interference) 9:29; Kozak Por (cross checking) 15:36; Thompson Por (cross checking) 17:10.

Third Period

5. Portland, Stefan 10 (Dureau, Hanus) 13:19.

6. Portland, Dureau 8 (McCleary, Hanus) 15:26.

Penalties — Swetlikoff Evt (interference) 2:56; Huuhtanen Evt (hooking) 9:18.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Everett 5 11 11 3 _ 30
Portland 5 14 17 3 _ 39

Goal — Everett: Holt (39 shots, 35 saves). Portland: Giannuzzi (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-3; Portland: 1-4.

Referees — Jarrod Boman, Jackson Kozari. Linesmen — Erik Freeman, Joe Mahon.

Attendance — 1,926 at Portland.