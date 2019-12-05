HKO-WHL-Sums-Everett-Lethbridge

Silvertips 3, Hurricanes 1

First Period

1. Everett, Goncalves 13 (unassisted) 2:35.

Penalties — Cotton Let (boarding) 5:47; Stringer Let (high sticking) 15:53; Mitchell Evt, Thurston Let (roughing) 15:53.

Second Period

2. Lethbridge, Okuliar 21 (Barlage, Cotton) 15:41 (pp).

Penalties — Gut Evt (high sticking) 3:49; Kindopp Evt (slashing) 15:17; Fairbrother Evt (charging) 18:29; Gut Evt, Okuliar Let (roughing) 19:42; Cozens Let (hooking) 19:42.

Third Period

3. Everett, Goncalves 14 (Wylie) 1:07 (pp).

4. Everett, Fasko-Rudas 3 (Anderson, Fairbrother) 5:06.

Penalties — Thacker Let (holding) 13:57.

Shots on goal by

Everett 16 12 9 _ 37 Lethbridge 6 8 10 _ 24

Goal — Everett: Wolf (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Everett: 1-4; Lethbridge: 1-3.

Referees — Tyler Jensen, Troy Murray. Linesmen — Derek Bandstra, Devin Kohlhauser.

Attendance — 3,033 at Lethbridge.