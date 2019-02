HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Red Deer

Oil Kings 5, Rebels 2

First Period

1. Edmonton, Loschiavo 28 (Souch) 12:09.

2. Edmonton, Gavlas 1 (unassisted) 15:54.

Penalties — Gottfried Rd (holding) 2:51; Cap Edm, Douglas Rd (roughing) 13:06; Benjafield Edm (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 14:15; Sass Rd (high sticking) 14:15; Zaytsev Rd (holding) 16:09; Warm Edm (double minor, roughing) 19:32; Hagel Rd (roughing) 19:32.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, Fix-Wolansky 30 (McDonald, Alistrov) 9:01 (pp).

Penalties — Edmonton bench (too many men, served by Neighbours) 4:41; Zaytsev Rd (slashing) 5:13; Douglas Rd (slashing) 8:42; Pavlenko Edm (hooking) 13:16.

Third Period

4. Edmonton, Pavlenko 8 (unassisted) 1:37.

5. Red Deer, Sakowich 2 (de Wit) 2:27 (sh).

6. Edmonton, Alistrov 10 (Pavlenko) 5:13.

7. Red Deer, Zaytsev 12 (unassisted) 19:57 (sh).

Penalties — Smith Rd (hooking) 2:08; Red Deer bench (too many men, served by Morozoff) 7:21; McDonald Edm (interference) 7:38; Cap Edm, Davis Rd (roughing) 19:01; Davis Rd (cross checking) 19:01.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 10 16 10 _ 36 Red Deer 9 7 7 _ 23

Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (W, ). Red Deer: Anders (L, ), Fancy (10:36 third, 3 shots, 3 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-7; Red Deer: 0-4.

Referees — Mike Campbell, Kevin Webinger. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Michael Roberts.

Attendance — 4,827 at Red Deer.