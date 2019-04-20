Raiders 1, Oil Kings 0

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Russell Edm (cross checking) 10:10; Sapego Pa (hooking) 12:03; Benjafield Edm (tripping) 13:16; Warm Edm (tripping) 18:41.

Second Period

1. Prince Albert, Wiesblatt 4 (Pachal) 1:48.

Penalties — Warm Edm (tripping) 4:41; Kelly Pa (cross checking) 9:00.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Fyten Edm, Pachal Pa (roughing) 20:00.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 7 8 11 _ 26
Prince Albert 10 11 3 _ 24

Goal — Edmonton: Myskiw (L, ). Prince Albert: Scott (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-2; Prince Albert: 0-4.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Fraser Lawrence. Linesmen — Deion Foster, Travis Toomey.

Attendance — 3,289 at Prince Albert.