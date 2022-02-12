HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Medicine Hat

Oil Kings 5, Tigers 3

First Period

1. Medicine Hat, Krebs 3 (Shtrom) 9:01.

2. Edmonton, Souch 14 (Sourdif) 16:20.

Penalties — Ferster Mh (holding) 3:25; Dowhaniuk Edm (interference) 11:01; Wiesblatt Mh (hooking) 14:34; Guhle Edm (slashing) 15:05; Demek Edm, Baker Mh, Wiesblatt Mh (roughing) 17:35.

Second Period

3. Medicine Hat, Arp 2 (Parsons) 4:31.

4. Medicine Hat, Krebs 4 (Lee, Ivanov) 6:20.

5. Edmonton, Prokop 10 (Guhle, Luypen) 6:40.

6. Edmonton, Miller 4 (Szabo) 17:38.

7. Edmonton, Williams 23 (Luypen) 19:36.

Penalties — Chorney Mh (delay of game) 0:27; Parsons Mh (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 5:32; Kubicek Edm (roughing) 5:32; Medicine Hat bench (too many men, served by Basha) 7:21; Wiebe Edm (unsportsmanlike cnd.) 11:21; Wiebe Edm, Parsons Mh (major, major-fighting) 11:21.

Third Period

8. Edmonton, Neighbours 13 (Guenther) 1:04.

Penalties — Kubicek Edm (cross checking) 3:41; Hodass Mh (slashing) 5:07; Guenther Edm (high sticking) 7:17; Guhle Edm (slashing) 13:14.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 16 14 5 _ 35 Medicine Hat 4 8 4 _ 16

Goal — Edmonton: Hay (W, ). Medicine Hat: Langkow (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 0-6; Medicine Hat: 0-6.

Referees — Derek Bandstra, Trevor Nolan. Linesmen — Jared Capner, Greg Sarauer.

Attendance — 2,071 at Medicine Hat.