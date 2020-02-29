HKO-WHL-Sums-Edmonton-Lethbridge

Hurricanes 5, Oil Kings 4 (SO)

First Period

1. Lethbridge, Davis 24 (Wheatcroft, Cotton) 11:29.

2. Edmonton, McLeod 2 (Souch, Robertson) 19:44.

Penalties — Sawchuk Edm (tripping) 14:15.

Second Period

3. Edmonton, McIndoe 16 (Guenther, Robertson) 3:49 (pp).

4. Lethbridge, Cozens 33 (Addison, Davis) 12:09 (pp).

Penalties — Arntsen Let (slashing) 3:05; Luypen Edm, Thurston Let (roughing) 6:12; Nash Let (interference) 8:51; Dowhaniuk Edm (holding) 11:31; Williams Edm (hooking) 14:09.

Third Period

5. Edmonton, Neighbours 23 (Sawchuk, Cap) 0:20.

6. Lethbridge, Davis 25 (Cotton, Barlage) 13:04.

7. Edmonton, Alistrov 18 (unassisted) 17:07.

8. Lethbridge, Stringer 11 (Cotton, Addison) 19:07.

Penalties — Neighbours Edm (roughing) 6:36; Robertson Edm (boarding) 6:56.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shootout — Lethbridge wins 2-0

Lethbridge: Davis goal, Cotton goal.

Edmonton: Guenther miss, Neighbours miss.

Shots on goal by

Edmonton 8 6 10 3 _ 27 Lethbridge 13 10 12 1 _ 37

Goal — Edmonton: Warm (36 shots, 32 saves). Lethbridge: Tetachuk (W, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Edmonton: 1-2; Lethbridge: 1-5.

Referees — Mike Langin, Brayden Arcand. Linesmen — Aidan Henderson, Devin Kohlhauser.

Attendance — 5,227 at Lethbridge.