HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Lethbridge

Wheat Kings 5, Hurricanes 2 First Period No Scoring. Penalties \u2014 Edwards Let (high sticking) 11:10. Second Period 1. Brandon, Johnson 2 (Greig) 6:16 (sh). 2. Brandon, Danielson 15 (Greig, Iorio) 17:17 (pp). Penalties \u2014 Thornton Bdn (inter. on goaltender) 4:28; Nolan Let (high sticking) 10:14; Wood Let (holding) 16:28; Zimmer Bdn (tripping) 17:39. Third Period 3. Lethbridge, Nolan 1 (Thacker, Hopwo) 4:42. 4. Brandon, Danielson 16 (Greig) 5:13. 5. Lethbridge, Wood 1 (McCutcheon) 9:08. 6. Brandon, Danielson 17 (Hyland, Nychuk) 18:33 (en). 7. Brandon, Johnson 3 (Thornton) 19:18 (en). Penalties \u2014 Greig Bdn (tripping) 0:19; Zimmer Bdn (high sticking) 6:41. Shots on goal by Brandon 10 11 5 _ 26 Lethbridge 10 12 7 _ 29 Goal \u2014 Brandon: Kruger (W, ). Lethbridge: Thomson (L, ). Power plays (goals-chances) \u2014 Brandon: 1-3; Lethbridge: 0-4. Referees \u2014 Fraser Lawrence, Chris Crich. Linesmen \u2014 Jason Nedinis, Michael Roberts. Attendance \u2014 2,542 at Lethbridge.