HKO-WHL-Sums-Brandon-Calgary

Wheat Kings 3, Hitmen 2 (OT)

First Period

1. Brandon, Ward 3 (Hammett, Ginnell) 9:46 (pp).

Penalties — Slaney Cgy (checking from behind) 8:05; Heward Cgy (cross checking) 11:26; Calgary bench (too many men, served by Astashevich) 17:02.

Second Period

2. Calgary, Zimmerman 9 (Funk, Siepmann) 8:30.

3. Calgary, Funk 11 (Fiddler-Schultz, Galloway) 18:26.

4. Brandon, Ritchie 16 (Zimmer, Ward) 18:53.

Penalties — Stevenson Cgy (slashing) 1:06; Ginnell Bdn (slashing) 16:23.

Third Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Overtime

No Scoring.

Penalties — None.

Shots on goal by

Brandon 9 9 8 5 _ 31 Calgary 10 19 14 2 _ 45

Goal — Brandon: Bjarnason (W, ). Calgary: Buenaventura (31 shots, 28 saves).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Brandon: 1-4; Calgary: 0-1.

Referees — Fraser Lawrence, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Michael Roberts, Mason Stewart.

Attendance — 3,589 at Calgary.