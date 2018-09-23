HKO-WHL-Sums-Blazers-Rockets
Blazers 3, Rockets 1
First Period
1. Kamloops, Centazzo 1 (Kneen, Onyebuchi) 4:16.
Penalties — Sillanpää Kam, Bruggen-Cate Kel (roughing) 4:06; Franklin Kam (roughing; checking to the head) 7:14; Chizen Kel (cross checking) 7:14; Mohr Kam, Liwiski Kel (major, major-fighting) 9:37; Mattson Kel (high sticking) 13:19.
Second Period
2. Kamloops, Loewen 1 (Zary) 0:35.
3. Kamloops, Franklin 2 (Zazula) 16:16.
Penalties — Zazula Kam (cross checking) 7:08; Liwiski Kel (roughing) 10:44; Denomie Kam (misconduct, mouthguard) 10:44.
Third Period
4. Kelowna, Mattson 2 (Liwiski) 3:23.
Penalties — Appelt Kam (boarding) 7:38; Denomie Kam (delay of game) 18:20.
Shots on goal by
|Kamloops
|8
|17
|9
|_
|34
|Kelowna
|13
|16
|11
|_
|40
Goal — Kamloops: Ferguson (W, ). Kelowna: Basran (L, ).
Power plays (goals-chances) — Kamloops: 0-2; Kelowna: 0-4.
Referees — Adam Griffiths, Ward Pateman. Linesmen — Cody Wanner, Nick Albinati.
Attendance — 5,008 at Kelowna.